BJP worker attacked in Kozhikode

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activist who sustained injuries in an attack, allegedly unleashed by a group of Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] workers, was admitted to a private hospital at Nadapuram on Friday. Jijo Thomas, 33, a native of Vilangad, was hacked while he was travelling to Malayangad with his brother. BJP leaders said the police were cold-shouldering the investigation into the incident. CPI(M) leaders have denied the involvement of any of their workers in the attack.