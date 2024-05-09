GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Birla IVF takes over ARMC

Published - May 09, 2024 02:01 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Lifestyle changes are a major reason for the increasing infertility rates among Indians, said noted Fertility expert K.U. Kunhimoideen. Speaking to reporters at the announcement of acquisition of his firm ARMC IVF Fertility Chain by Birla Fertility and IVF in Kozhikode on May 8 (Wednesday), he said that proper diet and exercise were key to fertility as well.

With the acquisition, Birla Fertility and IVF entered into the south Indian market with the seven clinics that were part of the ARMC chain. “In the next 24 months, we plan to expand the brand all over south India with around 20 more branches,” said Akshath Seth, vice chairman of C.K. Birla Healthcare, the parent company of Birla Fertility and IVF.

Abhishek Aggarwal, chief business officer of Birla Fertility and IVF was present.

