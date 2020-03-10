Better facilities sought at Beypore Port

Alleging apathy on the part of the Ports Department in completing pending dredging work at the Beypore Port, members of the Beypore Port Development Committee took out a protest march to the Kozhikode Collectorate on Monday.

The protesters, comprising members of various trade unions, complained that cargo vessels had been ignoring the port thanks to “indifference” of the authorities.

Inaugurating the march, U. Pocker, chairman, Beypore Port Development Committee, alleged that the State government did not have even a dredger to carry out emergency work at ports. “Several decades ago, there was a cutter suction dredger named Meena Kerala to carry out emergency work. After it broke down, the government has been heavily dependant on private operators,” he claimed.

Mr. Pocker said the delay in dredging was one of the reasons for cargo vessels suffering frequent damage. “The existing wharf at the port is not even sufficient to accommodate two cargo ships. For any further development, its length will have to be increased from the present 200 metres to 400 metres,” he added.

Trade union leaders said the Beypore Port was yet to benefit from the Centre’s Sagarmala project, which was aimed to promote cargo movement through minor ports. They also claimed that the construction of a dedicated wharf for Lakshadweep Islands at the port had failed to take off owing to poor follow-up measures by the port authorities.

Committee convener N. Anilkumar and Indian National Trade Union’s port unit president A.E. Mathew were among those who spoke. They said local-level protests would be organised again to draw the attention of the authorities to the development needs of the port.