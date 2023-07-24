Banking fraud using AI: probe in full swing to track suspects

July 24, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - Kozhikode

The cyber police have started checking the bank account details of a Goa-based trading company which was reportedly used by scammers to operate a banking fraud worth ₹40,000 recently with the support of Artificial Intelligence tools. The details of several shareholders in the trading company have been collected to zero in on the suspects.

The account was reportedly with a leading private sector bank in Goa. The transaction was carried out by the fraudsters in the name of a Hyderabad native. Police sources said they were yet to get a clear picture about the suspects though the lost amount had been recovered with the support of the bank.

Though the police have managed to collect the details of the Hyderabad native whose identity documents were used to open the bank account and carry out the transactions, more details were needed to confirm his role in the incident.

The investigation team is looking into a WhatsApp number that was used for the online fraud. They will soon visit the bank’s office in Goa and collect more details about the account holders.

The incident leading to the loss of money following a WhatsApp call took place two weeks ago in Kozhikode. The complainant was a retired employee of Coal India Limited. According to the complainant, the caller pretended to be one of his friends in Andhra Pradesh in a video call. The fraudster reportedly used AI tools to convince the man to make the online payment.