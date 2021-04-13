Award for Kuchipudi dancer

Noted Kuchipudi dancer P.Ramadevi (Hyderabad) has been selected for the award instituted by the Pookad Kalalayam in Kozhikode, in memory of noted musician Malabar Sukumaran Bhagavathar. Ms. Ramadevi has been selected for the award in recognition of her comprehensive contribution to classical dance.

She is the founder of Sri Sai Nataraja Academy of Kuchipudi, which offers training and higher studies in Kuchipudi. A recipient of “Kalashri” award of Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Academy, “Abhinava Sastriya Nritha Kala Ratna Samman” of the government of Odisha, honours of Telugu University, Natyakalichudar Padmabhushan Vempati Chinnasathya Memorial Award of the government of Tamil Nadu, and “Natyashree” award at Vaishali Nritholsav, Ms. Ramadevi has several students across the world. An author of several reference books on Kuchipudi, she hails from Chemancheri in Kozhikode.

The award carries a sculpture, a purse of ₹15,000 and a citation. It will be presented at an event to be held at the Kalalayam on April 22. Ms.Ramadevi is the 18th recipient of the Malabar Sukumaran Bhagavathar memorial award, a press release said.