Arya Vaidya Sala plans medical camps in flood-affected areas

Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala will play a more proactive role in the second phase of flood relief by organising medical camps and offering medical aid to the affected people across the State.

Medical camps are being arranged at Pandalam and Kaipattoor in Pathanamthitta district and Pandanad in Alappuzha district from Friday.

Arya Vaidya Sala will hold camps in Kuttanad, Aluva, Chalakudy, Malappuram and Wayanad next week.

Arya Vaidya Sala Managing Trustee and Chief Physician P.K. Warrier flagged off a mobile medical unit at a function held at Arya Vaidya Sala’s Kailasa Mandiram headquarters at Kottakkal on Thursday.

Medical items

Arya Vaidya Sala’s doctors and other medical staff will accompany the mobile unit, which will carry enough supply of medicine and other items needed to tackle any medical emergency.

Chief Superintendent P.M. Varier, Additional Chief Physician K. Muraleedharan, Arya Vaidya Sala Charitable Hospital chief P. Balachandran, Publications Wing head K.G. Poulose, senior executives P. Rajendran, K.V. Ramachandran and P.S. Surendra Varier attended the function.

Arya Vaidya Sala had given ₹1 crore for flood relief in the initial days of the disaster.