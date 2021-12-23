Kozhikode

Arson accused shifted to mental health centre

Satheesh Narayanan, 37, who was arrested in connection with the Vadakara taluk office arson case on December 19, was admitted to Kuthiravattom Government Mental Health Centre on Thursday after he showed suspected symptoms of mental illness at the Vadakara sub jail.

He was referred to the mental health centre after the medical check-up by a panel of doctors from the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

Judicial custody

The man had been remanded in judicial custody following the incident. Sources said the special investigation team would leave for Andhra Pradesh to verify his address and other personal details.

The details of cases in which he was previously arrested in Andhra Pradesh will also be collected, they said.


