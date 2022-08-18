Anticipatory bail granted to cops accused of custodial torture

Considering plea that injuries not prime reasons behind death

Four police officers who were recently booked in connection with the Vadakara custodial torture and death case have secured anticipatory bail as part of their efforts to counter the charges under Section 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

The Kozhikode Principal Sessions Judge granted the bail on Wednesday considering their plea that the death of Ponmeriparambil Sajeevan occurred not because of the wounds inflicted during the alleged police manhandling. The post-mortem report that found coronary artery disease as the reason behind the death was also submitted in the court.

Though the Crime Branch had asked the four to appear for detailed interrogation, they reportedly declined to cooperate. According to the investigation team, the suspects were even found staying away from their houses.

According to Crime Branch officers, Sajeevan died of cardiac arrest as a result of the ill-treatment he faced at the police station. According to them, there were 11 ante-mortem injuries including lacerations, contusions, and aberrations on the body of the victim who was declared dead at the Vadakara Co-operative Hospital on July 21.