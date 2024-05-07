GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Annual NCC camp to begin at NIT-C from May 8

May 07, 2024 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau

The National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NIT-C) will host the National Cadet Corps (NCC) annual training camps from May 8 to 29.

Around 1,200 NCC cadets, including those from Naval units from various districts in the State and associate NCC officers from various schools, besides 20 civilian staff, 20 naval staff, and cadets from different districts will participate in the camps. The camps will be organised in two phases led by Commander Mathew P. Mathew, according to a press release.

The primary objective of the camps is to instill leadership, discipline, and camaraderie among participants. The camps serve as a platform for students to develop invaluable skills and foster a sense of teamwork and responsibility.

Related Topics

Kozhikode / Kerala

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.