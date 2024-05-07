Annual NCC camp to begin at NIT-C from May 8

May 07, 2024 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NIT-C) will host the National Cadet Corps (NCC) annual training camps from May 8 to 29.

Around 1,200 NCC cadets, including those from Naval units from various districts in the State and associate NCC officers from various schools, besides 20 civilian staff, 20 naval staff, and cadets from different districts will participate in the camps. The camps will be organised in two phases led by Commander Mathew P. Mathew, according to a press release.

The primary objective of the camps is to instill leadership, discipline, and camaraderie among participants. The camps serve as a platform for students to develop invaluable skills and foster a sense of teamwork and responsibility.