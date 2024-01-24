Animal rights activists prevent rooster sacrifice at  Kozhikode temple 

January 24, 2024 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - Kozhikode

A group of animal rights activists prevented the ritualistic sacrifice of roosters as part of an annual event at a rural temple in Kozhikode recently.

Activists of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) got wind of the ritual at the Sri Puthari Chathoth Temple, Kunnummakkara, near Vadakara and sought the help of the Superintendent of Police, Kozhikode Rural, and Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO), Vadakara, to stall the sacrifice.

In an order dated January 12, the RDO stated that performing and participating in animal sacrifices were illegal under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960 and suggested the temple authorities to proceed with the festivities without involving any sacrifices. The official also directed the Station House Officer of Edachery police station to ensure that no animals were sacrificed at the temple.

“Just as human sacrifice is treated as murder, at a time when India is launching space missions, the archaic practice of animal sacrifice must end,” said Meet Ashar, PETA India cruelty case division legal advisor and manager.

PETA India, in its complaint, included a video of the ritual held in 2023. The organization highlighted that the Kerala Animals and Birds Sacrifices Prohibition Act, 1968, strictly forbids the sacrifice of animals within a temple or its premises under Section 3. Furthermore, Section 4 prohibits any person from engaging in or participating in animal sacrifice, deeming such actions as punishable offences. PETA India also cited Section 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which considers the illegal killing of roosters in pursuance of a common intention as an offence. Additionally, PETA India cited two judgments from the Kerala High Court on the matter.