All set for Navakerala Sadas in Kozhikode

November 24, 2023 01:13 am | Updated 01:13 am IST - Kozhikode

Arrangements are in place in Kozhikode for the public outreach programme of the Left Democratic Front government, Navakerala Sadas, which will begin at the Vadakara Indoor Stadium on Friday.

The programme will be held across three days in the 13 Assembly constituencies in the district. As many as 40 counters have been set up for the people to register their complaints. District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh recently reviewed the preparations and visited all the venues. District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) and District Police Chief (Kozhikode Rural) are monitoring the security situation.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will interact with select people from Vadakara, Nadapuram, Kuttiadi, and Perambra constituencies at 9 a.m. at Vadakara on Friday. The event for Nadapuram will be held at 11 a.m. at Maramveettil Ground, Kallachi, for Perambra at the Perambra Higher Secondary School ground at 3 p.m., for Kuttiadi at Memunda Higher Secondary School at 4.30 p.m. and for Vadakara at the Narayana Nagar Ground, Vadakara, at 6 p.m.

On November 25, Mr. Vijayan will attend a morning meeting with select persons from Koyilandy, Kozhikode North, Kozhikode South and Elathur constituencies at Hotel KPM Tripenta, Kozhikode, at 9 a.m. The event for Koyilandy will be held at the sports council stadium, Koyilandy, at 11 a.m., for Balussery at the Government Vocational Higher Secondary School at 3 p.m., and for Elathur at Nanminda Higher Secondary School, at 4.30 p.m. The sadas for Kozhikode North and Kozhikode South will be held at the Freedom Square on the Kozhikode beach at 6 p.m.

The morning meeting with select persons from Thiruvambadi, Balussery, Koduvally, Beypore and Kunnamangalam constituencies will be held at Snehatheeram Convention Centre at Omassery at 9 a.m. on Novemeber 26. The sadas for Thirvaumbadi will be held at the Mukkom orphanage auditorium at 11 a.m., for Koduvally at the K.M.O. Higher Secondary School ground at 3 p.m., for Kunnamangalam at Kunnamangalam Higher Secondary School ground at 4.30 p.m. and for Beypore at E.K. Nayanar Mini Stadium, Nallur, at 6 p.m.

Cultural events will be held at each venue two hours ahead of the start of the event. Complaints will be received three hours before the session starts.