After Gandhi, school now gears up to read Nehru

Letters from a father to his daughter to be read by all students

Meppayur Government Vocational Higher Secondary School in Kozhikode, which recently ensured that all its students read Mahatma Gandhi’s autobiography, has now shifted its focus to the first Prime Minister of the country, Jawaharlal Nehru. Now, Nehru’s book Letters from a father to his daughter will be read in the classes.

The ‘Nehru reading’ will be held from October 15 to November 14, the birth anniversary of Nehru, also known as Children’s Day. Chapter’s from Nehru’s book will be sent to class groups as audio files besides talks by noted personalities on Nehru, his life and policies. As the schools reopen on November 1, the ‘Nehru reading’ will be carried out partially offline and online.

The ‘Nehru reading’ was launched by T.P. Ramakrishnan, MLA, on Saturday, during the valedictory of the ‘Gandhi reading event’. He handed over a copy of Letters from a father to his daughter to Ashish Aman, a sixth standard student, to mark the launch.

The ‘Gandhi reading’ carried out by the school over a period of 106 days from July 19 to October 2 was a unique event. While the students read the book in chapters, several noted personalities also became part of the event through talks related to Gandhi during the period.