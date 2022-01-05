Activist Bindu Ammini assaulted; hunt on for suspect

The police on Wednesday booked a man who allegedly assaulted activist Bindu Ammini on the Kozhikode beach.

He reportedly turned aggressive on Ms. Ammini when she questioned the alleged misbehaviour by him while parking vehicle.

The incident came to light when the activist posted videos of the alleged attack on her Facebook page.

The man reportedly fled from the scene after the incident.

Ms. Ammini, who had been in the news for visiting Sabarimala, alleged that it was part of an organised series of attacks on her by the Sangh Parivar forces.

On her petition, the Vellayil police booked the man under Sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 509 (punishment for insulting the modesty of woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

“We have identified the attacker from the video clippings. His arrest will be recorded soon,” said an officer at the Vellayil station. He added that the statements by witnesses that the complainant too had assaulted the man, besides damaging his mobile phone, would be investigated.

In another incident last month, Ms. Ammini had alleged a suspected murder attempt on her by an autorickshaw driver. The vehicle reportedly hit her while she was returning home after closing her garment shop at Poyilkavu near Koyilandy on December 18. She was admitted to the Koyilandy Taluk Hospital following the incident.

According to her complaint, it was a planned accident by those who opposed her entry to Sabarimala.