Kozhikode

Action sought against quacks treating skin ailments

The Malabar Dermatology Club on Monday demanded stringent action against quacks treating skin ailments.

A discussion organised by the club here on Monday pointed out that doctors across the country were engaged in a relentless fight against the evil.

Functionaries of the Indian Task Force against Quackery (ITAQ), Travancore-Cochin Medical Council, and the Dermatology Association presented papers on the topic and discussed a possible action plan to check fake practitioners.

Malabar Dermatology Club secretary M.K. Sreebiju led the discussions. Representatives of the Indian Medical Association and the Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists and Leprologists were present.


