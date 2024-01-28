GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A vigilant society is stronger than any law: Sreedharan Pillai

January 28, 2024 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai and M.P. Abdusamad Samadani, MP, flying pigeons before the launch of Malabar Initiative for Social Harmony in Kozhikode on Sunday. MLA Ahamed Devarkovil, Mayor Beena Philip and Chairman of MISH P.V. Chandran are seen.

Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai and M.P. Abdusamad Samadani, MP, flying pigeons before the launch of Malabar Initiative for Social Harmony in Kozhikode on Sunday. MLA Ahamed Devarkovil, Mayor Beena Philip and Chairman of MISH P.V. Chandran are seen. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai has said that harmony is not hard to achieve when the relationships between people are based on love and affection.

Launching the Malabar Initiative for Social Harmony (MISH), a forum to promote friendship and coexistence between different communities in Kozhikode on January 28, he said a vigilant society was stronger than any law. Commending the recent tendency in society to pick out the negative in everything, Mr. Pillai said people liked to read negative news and that rebelliousness was on the rise. He called upon the public to think positively and open their hearts like Kozhikode had done over the centuries for cultures from across the world.

Chairman of the Initiative P.V. Chandran in his presidential address flagged attempts by anti-social elements to create friction between communities. Quoting Sree Narayana Guru, he said MISH was born out of a thought about implementing Guru’s teachings.

M.P. Abdussamad Samadani, MP, delivered the keynote address. Mayor Beena Philip administered a pledge of harmony. Vice chairman M.P. Ahamed launched the MISH logo, while Thottathil Raveendran, MLA, launched a documentary.

Ahamed Devarkovil, MLA, MISH general secretary P.K. Ahamed, and vice chairman M.K. Mohammed Ali, besides representatives of various religious and social entities, were present on the occasion.

The event was followed by cultural programmes by students of Vidya Kendra School and Apex International School.

Related Topics

Kozhikode / Kerala / social issues (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.