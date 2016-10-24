Kozhikode

Veterinary doctors on contract basis

Applications have been invited from veterinary doctors on contract basis as part of implementing round-the-clock service at veterinary clinics under the Kozhikode Municipal Corporation.

Graduates in veterinary science who have registered with the Veterinary Council shall apply.

Applications

The applications prepared in white paper should be accompanied by attested copies of graduation and registration certificates.

Interested candidates shall walk in for an interview at the District Animal Welfare Office at 11 a.m. on October 25, a press release here said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 23, 2020 3:19:53 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/Veterinary-doctors-on-contract-basis/article16080164.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY