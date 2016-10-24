Applications have been invited from veterinary doctors on contract basis as part of implementing round-the-clock service at veterinary clinics under the Kozhikode Municipal Corporation.

Graduates in veterinary science who have registered with the Veterinary Council shall apply.

Applications

The applications prepared in white paper should be accompanied by attested copies of graduation and registration certificates.

Interested candidates shall walk in for an interview at the District Animal Welfare Office at 11 a.m. on October 25, a press release here said.