Special children to get a feel of urban life

Two dozen differently-abed children from rural areas will take a look at Kozhikode city on Saturday as part of a learning-cum-pleasure trip planned by the Kunnamangalam Block Resource Centre (BRC). The trip, named ‘Smitham’ (Smile), will give an opportunity to the children to witness the changing face of urban life.

The is also aimed at drawing the attention of society to their special needs.

For a happy journey

At Kunnamangalam, people’s representatives, socio-cultural activists, and officials will wish them a happy journey. The Regional Science Centre and Planetarium will be the first stop where District Collector N. Prasanth, district panchayat president Babu Parassery, and former Minister M.K. Muneer will interact with the children.

The Sarovaram Biopark will be another destination where the children will gather for a motivational session. Success stories of children who overcame hurdles by hard work and determination too will enrich the sessions. The trip will conclude with a cultural evening. The motto of the programme is ‘Education is the right of children with special needs too.’