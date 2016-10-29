Kozhikode

Snehasparsham may get aid from societies

For treatment of kidney patients from indigent families

Primary cooperative societies, the backbone of the cooperative banking sector, are likely to make handsome contributions to the Snehasparsham Kidney Patients Welfare Society for the treatment of kidney patients from financially poor families. A joint meeting of all cooperative societies will be convened soon to discuss the matter. The district panchayat authorities who coordinate the scheme will approach the Registrar of Cooperative Societies on November 1 with a request to issue a circular to cooperative societies permitting them to help out.

Manayath Chandran, president of the Kozhikode District Cooperative (KDC) Bank, said around 800 societies under the KDC were ready to chip in. Even without a formal circular, cooperative societies and banks can make small contributions from their common good fund, he added.

District panchayat president Babu Parassery said the fund raising by the district panchayat for the welfare society would begin on November 13.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 29, 2020 6:52:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/Snehasparsham-may-get-aid-from-societies/article16085100.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY