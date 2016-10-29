Snehasparsham may get aid from societies

Primary cooperative societies, the backbone of the cooperative banking sector, are likely to make handsome contributions to the Snehasparsham Kidney Patients Welfare Society for the treatment of kidney patients from financially poor families. A joint meeting of all cooperative societies will be convened soon to discuss the matter. The district panchayat authorities who coordinate the scheme will approach the Registrar of Cooperative Societies on November 1 with a request to issue a circular to cooperative societies permitting them to help out.

Manayath Chandran, president of the Kozhikode District Cooperative (KDC) Bank, said around 800 societies under the KDC were ready to chip in. Even without a formal circular, cooperative societies and banks can make small contributions from their common good fund, he added.

District panchayat president Babu Parassery said the fund raising by the district panchayat for the welfare society would begin on November 13.