Smart City: glimmer of hope for Kozhikode

The city can still hope to get into the list of aspiring Smart Cities even though the city lost the Smart City Project to Kochi in the initial phase.

Now, the Union Ministry of Urban Development has also selected Thiruvananthapuram for the Smart City Project from the State considering its status as capital city. Kozhikode can get the Smart City tag only after the successful completion of the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (Amrut) schemes.

Officials said the Union Ministry had clarified that the implementation of the Smart City Mission after two years would bring some re-allocation to the remaining potential Smart Cities. However, the performance of these cities will be assessed on the basis of the City Challenge Competition.

Core components such as adequate water supply, electricity supply, sanitation and good governance have been identified for this.