Parents protest against lunch-hour curb at school

The parents of a Class VI student of Al Farook Residential Senior Secondary School, Farook, here has sought the intervention of the CBSE authorities and the State Child Rights Commission to allow their son to have lunch at home which is adjacent to the school.

P.K.M. Kamaluddin, his father, says his son had been allowed earlier to go home for lunch. But the new Principal issued an order that students should bring their lunch to the school. “My son needs special attention. He is taken home and brought back by his mother,” Mr. Kamaluddin said.

However, Principal K.M. Hamed Ali Yahya said the decision to bar students from going outside the campus during lunch hours was taken considering the health and safety of the students. “We want to keep the students away from junk food. This is posing a health hazard to them. Besides, we have got information that the drug mafia could target our students....a special PTA meeting held to address this issue had endorsed the decision of the Principal,” he said.