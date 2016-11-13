KCZMA puts brakes on housing project

The construction of a number of houses in the Vadakara coastal region for poor families has been affected for want of clearance from the Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority (KCZMA). Ward members from Vadakara municipality complain that the KCZMA is yet to look at the issue, forcing the beneficiaries to continue their endless wait.

“In most of the areas, the work had already begun using the previously sanctioned fund. However, the second instalment is pending in majority of the cases because of the delay in approval from the KCZMA,” said V.P. Mohammed Rafi, Mukacherui ward councillor. He adds that the coastal areas at Pandikasala, Koyilandy Valappu, Kottakkadavu and Puthuppanam have several such pending projects.

Technical glitches

Other than the coastal projects, some of the housing projects previously started on the banks of rivers in the municipal area too are facing issues. Some of the plans earlier forwarded by the municipality had been sent back citing technical problems.

Though the issue was brought to the attention of the municipal council at a recent meeting, municipal authorities said there was no ‘laxity’ on their part in handling the projects as they had cleared all formalities on time to help the beneficiaries. The main issue, according to them, was the shortage of staff at the office of the KCZMA.

Municipal authorities also denied the allegation by some of the Indian Union Muslim League representatives that some files were not forwarded to the consideration of the KCZMA. They said no fewer than 800 housing projects in Kerala had been pending with the KCZMA for approval. Of this, majority were those submitted by local bodies for the rehabilitation of fishermen families, they said.