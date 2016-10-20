DCC plans slew of programmes to galvanise rank and file

After setbacks in the local body and Assembly elections, the Congress leadership has envisaged a slew of programmes to galvanise the rank and file of the party in Kozhikode district.

Under the aegis of the District Congress Committee (DCC), the party has planned the events with the participation of senior leaders. One of them is a mass protest against the alleged police indifference in the cases of attack on Congress local leaders Pramod Kottappally, P.K. Rajesh and C.K. Babu in Thiruvallur and Maniyoor regions in the Kuttiyadi Assembly constituency.

“Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala will inaugurate the protest. The date will be finalised shortly,” DCC president K.C. Abu said here on Wednesday.

He said that the police had registered a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code. However, it appeared that investigators had been blocked by ruling party leaders from arresting the culprits. “ If there is no progress in these cases, the Congress party has plans to take a march to the police station, ” he said.

Chandy to open meet

Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy will inaugurate a public meeting at Muthalakulam Maidan on October 21 to explain the political stand of the party on various issues. Mullappally Ramachandran, M.K. Raghavan and M.I. Shanavas, MPs representing Vadakara, Kozhikode and Wayanad Lok Sabha constituencies respectively, will speak on the occasion, he said.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president V.M. Sudheeran will be in the district on October 22 taking part in a few programmes including a meeting in memory of K.G. Adiyodi, a renowned Congress leader, from the district.

Likewise, Congress Working Committee member and former Defence Minister A.K. Antony will deliver the N.P. Moideen Memorial Lecture at the DCC office on October 24. He will also set in motion the Priyadarshani Charitable Trust, a project conceived to assist the poor and needy.

Former KPCC president K. Muraleedharan has been roped in to inaugurate the programme organised in connection with the observance of the Indira Gandhi’s martyrdom on October 31.

Mr. Abu said the new DCC would come into effect in November, paving the way for a restructuring of the party in the district. The KPCC is searching for a new face for the post of DCC president.

