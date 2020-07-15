Kozhikode

64 fresh cases in district

The number of COVID-19 cases through local transmission continues to rise in Kozhikode with 64 persons testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Wednesday. The infection of 62 of them, including those from Thooneri, Nadapuram, Vadakara, and Kozhikode Corporation, was revealed through antigen tests, said a release. .

There were 22 fresh cases from Nadapuram, 18 in Thooneri, 12 in Vadakara and three in Kozhikode Corporation.

