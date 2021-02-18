638 fresh COVID cases recorded in Kozhikode

As many as 638 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode district on Thursday while 708 people recovered from the infection.

The District Medical Officer said in a release that there were 623 cases of local transmission of the infection, and the source of 13 others was not known. Kozhikode Corporation accounted for 210 locally acquired infections, Koyilandy and Kunnamangalam 23 each.

As many as 8,128 samples were tested and the daily test positivity rate is 7.84%. The active caseload from the district dropped further to 5,286. A total of 1,655 people were given vaccination on Thursday at 28 centres, of whom 950 got the second dose.