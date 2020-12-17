585 fresh COVID cases, 780 recoveries in Kozhikode

The active COVID-19 case load in Kozhikode district declined to 5,838 on Thursday when 585 fresh cases and 780 recoveries were reported.

According to the District Medical Officer, there were 545 locally acquired infections and the source of 23 others was not known. Kozhikode Corporation had 123 cases of local transmission, Kunnamangalam 26, Thamarassery 24, and Kakkodi 21. As many as 6,584 samples were tested from the district. Meanwhile, six deaths were reported from the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, on Wednesday and Thursday.

515 cases in Malappuram

Malappuram district recorded 515 new COVID-19 cases and 520 recoveries on Thursday. While 467 of the new cases contracted the virus through local contact, the source of infection could not be traced in 30 cases.