44,460 students to write SSLC exams in Kozhikode

As many as 44,460 students are expected to write the SSLC exams at 197 centres in Kozhikode district on Tuesday, which had been postponed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Deputy Director of Education V.P. Mini said in a release on Monday that the exams for higher secondary classes would begin on Wednesday. As many as 45,487 Plus One students and 46,545 Plus Two students would appear for the exams at 179 centres. A total of 5,111 students from the vocational higher secondary stream too would write the exam on Tuesday.
Ms. Mini said that precautions had been taken at all exam centres. Face masks and sanitisers would be provided and thermal scanners had been installed. A representative of the Health Department would be present at each school. Teachers too would be given face masks and gloves. Soap and water for hand washing had been installed at the school entrances. Students should not exchange pens, pencils or instrument boxes. Disinfectants would be sprayed at the exam centres after each exam session. SSLC exams would conclude on May 28 and higher secondary exams would conclude on May 30.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism