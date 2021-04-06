402 fresh cases in Kozhikode, mega vaccination camp today

As many as 402 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from Kozhikode district on Tuesday.

A total of 5,329 samples were tested and the daily test positivity rate was 7.5%. According to the District Medical Officer, there were 389 cases of local transmission and the source of infection of 11 others was not known. Kozhikode Corporation reported 189 locally acquired infections, Payyoli 29, Vadakara 25, and Villiappally 15. A total of 274 others recovered from the infection and the active caseload was 4,381.

Meanwhile, the Health Department, National Health Mission, Indian Medical Association, and the Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association will hold a free vaccination camp at seven places in the district to mark World Health Day on Wednesday. The event is titled ‘Guruvandanam’ as a mark of respect to people who have excelled in the health field. People aged above 45 can register themselves at these camps if they produce photo ID cards. There will be facilities for those who have already taken the first dose to get the second dose of the vaccine as well. The camp will be between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. The venues are IMA Hall, Kozhikode, CM Hospital, Vadakara, St. Joseph’s Hospital, Agasthyamuzhi, KIMS Hospital, Koduvally, Community Health Clinic, Poonoor, EMS Cooperative Hospital, Perambra, and Koyas Hospital, Cheruvannur.