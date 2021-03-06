Kozhikode

358 new cases in Kozhikode

Kozhikode district recorded 358 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. District Medical Officer V. Jayasree said that 331 of them got infected through local transmission while the source was unknown in 26 cases. However, no health workers were among those infected.

Meanwhile 6,131 people were tested on Friday.

On the other hand, 377 people were cured and discharged from various treatment centres and hospitals beside home quarantine facilities on Friday. At present, there are 4691 COVID persons in the district.

