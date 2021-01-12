33,285 healthcare workers to get vaccine in first phase

11 centres identified for immunisation drive in Kozhikode district

A total of 33,285 healthcare workers are expected to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Kozhikode district in the first phase which will begin on January 16.

It is learnt that 11 centres have been identified for the vaccination drive. They are: Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, Government General Hospital, Government Ayurveda Hospital, ESI Hospital, Feroke, Community Health Centre, Mukkom and Narikkuni, taluk hospitals in Koyilandy, Nadapuram, and Perambra, Family Health Centre, Panangad, and Aster MIMS Hospital, Kozhikode.

414 new cases

Meanwhile, 414 more people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Monday. A release said that 402 of them were locally acquired infections, while the source of seven others was unknown. Kozhikode Corporation had 89 cases of local transmission of the infection, Peruvayal 24, Kunnamangalam 19, and Thiruvalloor and Vanimel 16 each. As many as 3,883 samples were tested on the day. The active case load in the district is 5,836.

The district administration has claimed that the COVID-19 Jagrata portal had been coordinating the surveillance work, observing infected persons, and ensuring treatment for them. Also, the live surveillance of those under home quarantine and online redress of grievances too are being undertaken. The web application is being expanded based on new requirements. Recently, an ICU grid system linking all the COVID intensive care units in the district is also active, the release said.