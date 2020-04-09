20,000 in isolation in Kozhikode district

The number of persons under home isolation for COVID-19 has come down to 20,049 in Kozhikode district, with 2,100 completing their observation period on Wednesday.

District Medical Officer V. Jayasree said in a release that a total of 2,624 persons had completed the observation period so far. Twenty are under surveillance at the Government Medical College Hospital and two are at the Government General Hospital. Twelve persons were discharged on Wednesday. No new SARS-CoV-2 positive cases were reported on the day. Of the 12 persons who were tested positive for the virus here, five have recovered. Two from Kasaragod and one from Kannur too had been under treatment, of whom one has been discharged. Of the 417 body fluid samples sent for lab tests, 369 are negative. The results of 33 samples are awaited.

Meanwhile, the district administration has imposed more restrictions, including travel ban in some wards within the Kozhikode Corporation, Chengaroth and Kayakkodi grama panchayats, in view of the reporting of COVID-19 cases from there recently.