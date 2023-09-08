West Bengal prepares for science congress, promotes event widely

September 08, 2023 09:03 am | Updated 09:03 am IST - Kolkata

While political events are on the boil countrywide, with religion and culture being at the centre of the narrative, the West Bengal government is urging educational institutions to spread the word about the State Science and Technology Congress to be held in February 2024.

As a forerunner to the event, to be held in Kolkata, the State Government said it will be conducting six Regional Science and Technology Congresses between December 2023 and January 2024 “as integral components of the programme.” While the congress has been held for 30 years now, this appears to be the first time that the State Government is aggressively seeking to promote it among colleges, making many teachers and students aware that such an event exists.

“We extend a warm invitation to researchers and scholars from diverse fields of Science and Technology to contribute to these events by submitting abstracts of their scientific research papers. The selected papers from these Regional Congresses will have the honour of being presented at the esteemed State Science and Technology Congress,” an email circulated among educational institutions by the State’s Science and Technology and Biotechnology department said.

The regional events will be held at Ananda Chandra College (Jalpaiguri); Murshidabad University (Berhampore); Durgapur Government College, Paschim Bardhaman; Sidho-Kanho-Birsha University, (Purulia); University of Kalyani, Nadia; and University of Calcutta, Kolkata.

“This is a unique opportunity for researchers and scholars from all corners of West Bengal to showcase their research work. It will also introduce young college students into the world of research,” said Dr. Debrina Jana, assistant professor of chemistry at the Gour Mohan Sachin Mandal Mahavidyalaya near Kolkata, who participated in the previous edition of the congress and who will submit a paper in the upcoming event too.

“Earlier, a B.Sc. student didn’t get much opportunity for research or learn about research methodology during the undergraduate period. Now, following the implementation of the National Education Policy, an honours student is mandatorily required to take up research to get the required credit points. Through this event, these young minds will get the opportunity to form an idea about the impact of research,” Dr. Jana said.

The last date of submission of abstracts — of unpublished research work — is September 30. According to the State’s Science and Technology department, the objective of the event is to “encourage scientific temperament in West Bengal; to popularise science in the vernacular; to identify the present state of scientific research in West Bengal; to synergise scientific research with societal needs; to provide a forum for the flow of scientific ideas from regional to State level; and to encourage young scientists in scientific research.”

A science teacher who shifted from Delhi to Kolkata seven years ago said she had never heard of this event before even though she had participated in many national and international conferences. “There seems to be a wide publicity this time, with even individual colleges being notified about it. Also, colleges and universities across six regions of the State are being integrated into it and, above all, professors, researchers and students from every college in the State are being encouraged to submit abstracts. This will encourage research and promote scientific temper,” the teacher, who did not want to be identified, said.