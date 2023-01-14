West Bengal govt. is spending ₹150 crore on Gangasagar mela in 2023, claims Minister

January 14, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Sagar (West Bengal)

The West Bengal Government is likely to spend ₹150 crore for the Gangasagar mela, Minister Aroop Biswas said on Saturday, adding that the final figures will be available at the end of the mega pilgrimage event.

Announcements are being made at the Gangasagar mela grounds, emphasising that the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led government is the only agency that has spent funds for organising the mela. The State government has been demanding “National mela” status for the Gangasagar mela for the past several years.

Mr. Biswas, who holds the charge of Minister of Sports and Youth Welfare Department, added that the State administration has recovered about 40,000 square metres of land and constructed two new beaches for pilgrims at Sagar island. The beach in front of the Kapil Muni temple has suffered erosion due to cyclones and pilgrims are unable to utilise it for the holy dip. According to the Minister, the number of pilgrims has increased to 39 lakh on January 14 evening from 30 lakh on January 13 evening.

Many pilgrims spent the night huddled out in the open as they had not found any accommodation. Radhe Rajak, who has come to Gangasagar from Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh, said that local touts had asked for ₹2,500 to provide a hut to spend a night. Thousands of men and women passed the night on the eve of Makar Sankranti in the open and several of them claimed that they were asked for money to secure a roof over their heads in the night.

When asked, the Minister denied reports of non-availability of accommodation. “The people claim that they have come for pilgrimage and would like to pass the night in the open,” Mr. Biswas said.

A dense fog on the eve of Makar Sankranti led to the suspension of vessels bringing pilgrims to the island. According to the State government, additional vessels had been pressed into service to clear the crowd. The timing of the holy dip is from 6.53 p.m. on January 14 to 6.53 p.m. on January 15. Lakhs of devotees are likely to take the holy dip at the confluence of river Ganga with the sea.

According to the State government, which has set up a makeshift court in the mela premises, 32 incidents of pick-pocketing were reported and 35 persons have been arrested. Forty-two persons were lost and reunited with their families. Three pilgrims died of natural causes at the Gangasagar mela till Saturday evening.