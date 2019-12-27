West Bengal govt appoints IPS officer Rajeev Kumar as IT Secretary

In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the West Bengal government has posted IPS officer Rajeev Kumar as Principal Secretary of the Information Technology and Electronics Department. Mr. Kumar, who was posted as Additional Director General, CID, West Bengal Police, will replace IAS officer Debasish Sen.

The transfer of Mr. Kumar, who has held key posts in West Bengal police and Kolkata Police, to an administrative post has raised many eyebrows in administrative circles. The development also assumes significance as the IPS officer has been involved in a legal tussle with the Central Bureau of Investigation since February this year when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a dharna when the agency tried to question Mr. Kumar in connection with the Saradha scam.

The Calcutta High Court in October granted interim bail to Mr. Kumar in the case. The CBI has challenged it in the Supreme Court.

The reshuffle also saw allocation of new duties to five other bureaucrats. Interestingly, A. Subbiah has been given charge as Principal Secretary, Correctional Administration Department, a post usually held by IPS officers. Sumanta Chauduri, who was on compulsory waiting at P&AR Department, will hold the post of Director General of Administrative Tribunal Institute.