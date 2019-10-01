Saradha scam: Rajeev Kumar gets anticipatory bail from Calcutta HC

In a major relief to senior IPS officer Rajeev Kumar, the Calcutta High Court on October 1 granted him anticipatory bail in the Saradha chit fund scam.

A Division Bench of Justices Sahidullah Munshi and Subhasis Dasgupta accepted the interim bail petition moved by Mr. Kumar and observed that “custodial interrogation is not required” for the senior IPS officer.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has opposed Mr. Kumar’s petition saying that he had not responded to the summons issued by the agency over the past few weeks.

The order comes after nearly a week of in-camera hearing in the case where only counsels representing both the parties were present. In the order, the Division Bench directed Mr. Kumar to furnish a personal bond of ₹50,000.

The court said that the CBI could question Mr. Kumar, provided they give 48-hour prior notice to him to appear before the agency.

Mr. Kumar, who is at present posted as Additional Director General, West Bengal Police (CID), has not appeared before the CBI in connection with the Saradha scam over the past few months and has sought more time from the agency.

A legal tussle between the CBI and Mr. Kumar, who was also Commissioner of Kolkata Police, has been raging since February this year when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a dharna when the CBI tried to question Mr. Kumar.

On September 13, Justice Madhumati Mitra of Calcutta High Court vacated all protection given to the IPS officer from appearing before the agency. A city court on September 21 rejected his anticipatory bail petition after which he moved the Division Bench of Calcutta High Court.

Sources in the CBI, however, said that they would move the Supreme Court challenging the High Court order.