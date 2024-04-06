West Bengal Governor Bose orders probe into ‘political’ use of campuses

April 06, 2024 11:36 am | Updated 11:36 am IST - Kolkata

A day after he directed that State’s Education Minister Bratya Basu be dropped from Council of Ministers, West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on April 5 ordered a judicial inquiry into the misuse of University campus for political purposes.

“The Chancellor and Governor ordered judicial enquiry into corruption, violence and misuse of university campuses in West Bengal for electioneering and political purposes . Enquiry will be headed by a one-man Commission headed by a retired Judge of the Hon. Supreme Court /High Court,” a press note from Raj Bhawan said.

On Thursday, the Governor had directed the State government “to remove State’s Education Bratya Basu from the cabinet for deliberate violation of election code”.

Differences between the Governor and the State government have come out in the open after Minister Bratya Basu participated in a political event inside the campus of Gour Banga University.

After the incident, the Governor directed the removal of the Vice Chancellor of the University, but the Minister reinstated the Vice Chancellor.

Reacting to the development, the Minister had said that the “Indian Constitution clearly states the recommendation of appointment or removal of any Minister lies with the Chief Minister. “He [the Governor] has not only shown his true colours, he has exceeded his Constitutional limit as well,” Mr. Basu said.