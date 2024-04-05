GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

West Bengal Governor asks State govt. to remove education minister for poll code violation

Minister Bratya Basu had participated in a political event inside the campus of Gour Banga University; Minister responds that Governor is exceeding his constitutional limit

April 05, 2024 04:58 am | Updated 08:35 am IST - Kolkata

Shiv Sahay Singh
Shiv Sahay Singh
West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose. File

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose. File | Photo Credit: PTI

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on April 2 asked the State government to remove Education Minister Bratya Basu from the Cabinet for violation of the model code of conduct ahead of the general election.

Differences between the Governor and the State government once more came to the fore after Mr. Basu participated in a political event inside the campus of Gour Banga University.

Also read | Bengal education minister trying to spoil my relation with CM: Bengal governor

Earlier, the Governor had directed the removal of the Vice Chancellor of the university from his post, but the State government had asked the Vice Chancellor to remain.

“In the light of the political meeting held in Gour Banga University under the leadership and presence of Shri Bratya Basu (Minister of Education) with other Ministers, MPs , MLAs and political leaders on 30th March, 2024, the Chancellor and Governor has directed the State government to take action against the erring Minister who has deliberately violated the election code of conduct,” a communication from the Raj Bhavan said. The communication added that the Governor had said, “Be you ever so high, the law is above you.”

Reacting to the development, Mr. Basu posted on social media that the “Indian Constitution clearly states the recommendation of appointment or removal of any Minister lies with the Chief Minister. “He (the Governor) has not only shown his true colours, he has exceeded his constitutional limit as well,” Mr. Basu said.

The Minister also added that if he has violated the poll code it was the prerogative of a political party to bring it to the notice of the Election Commission of India, which would take appropriate action.

This is not the first time that the Raj Bhavan and the State government have come on a collision course as far as issues concerning higher education in the State.

A few days ago the Trinamool Congress complained against the Governor to the Election Commission for launching a portal where citizens could register election related complaints. The Trinamool has alleged that the Governor was treading in the domain of Election Commission.

Related Topics

West Bengal / Kolkata / politics / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.