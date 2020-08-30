State keen on resumption of Metro, local train services

Centre, State must work out logistics: Home Secretary

The West Bengal government has written to the Centre expressing its opinion that Metro and local train services can be resumed in the State.

“This is to bring to your notice that State government is of the view that Metro and local train services can be resumed in Bengal in a limited manner, maintaining the norms of physical distancing and health hygiene protocols,” State’s Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay wrote in a letter to Vinod Kumar Yadav, chairman, Railway Board.

The letter dated August 28, came before the Unlock 4.0 restrictions were announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday, which allow Metro services from September 7.

In the letter, Mr. Bandhopadhyay said “required modalities and logistics to ensure smooth operation of these services” should be worked out in consultation with the State before resumption of services.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier said Metro services could be resumed in the city with proper safety restrictions . Kolkata Metro, the oldest underground Metro services in the country, which connects north and the south of the city, ferries about five lakh passengers on weekdays. The State government has already eased out restrictions on incoming flights to Kolkata from six cities starting September 1.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal government continued with its stand on opposing the NEET and the JEE entrance examination, scheduled next month.

“Amid this global pandemic, @DrRPNishank can you guarantee safety of nearly 30lakh students who have registered for JEE & NEET exams? With the transport system still not fully operational, why do you want to jeopardize their future so desperately? Immediately postpone the exams! (sic),” State’s Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said in a post on Twitter.