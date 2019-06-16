Six held for beating woman in Punjab

The Punjab police on Saturday arrested six men, including the brother of a local Congress leader, for allegedly dragging out a woman from her house and thrashing her on the road in Punjab’s Muktsar.

The police said that the men assaulted the woman allegedly for not repaying ₹23,000 she had borrowed from Suresh Chaudhary. He is the brother of Muktsar civic body councillor Rakesh Chaudhary.

The incident came to light after a video of the assault went viral on social media.

Those arrested are Suresh Chaudhary, Roop Lal, Sunny Chaudhary, Guddi, Sekhu and Jebo, while four others — Rakesh Chaudhary, Hassan, Renu and Jyoti — have not yet been arrested, the police said.