Rajasthan initiates austerity measures

CM, Ministers to forego week’s salary

The Congress government in Rajasthan has started taking austerity measures in view of a massive decline in revenue collections amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The cost cutting will apply on all government departments and institutions and involve restrictions on new purchases, travel, official banquets and opening of new offices.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Cabinet colleagues will forego one week’s salary every month. Senior government officers will go without salary for two days and other employees for one day each month.

Mr. Gehlot has ordered a 30% reduction in the expenditure on government offices, travel, computer, stationery, etc. The government has also suspended leave encashment and restricted the spending on petrol and diesel. No new offices will be established. The official meetings will be held through videoconferencing as far as possible.