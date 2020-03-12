President petitioned for Akhil Gogoi’s release

At least 500 people in Assam have petitioned President Ram Nath Kovind seeking the release of peasant leader Akhil Gogoi who was arrested in December 2019 for allegedly fomenting violence during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

The petition was routed through the Asom Songrami Mancha, a new socio-political party on Wednesday.

“...you are aware of the fact that the peace-loving people of Assam has (sic) vehemently protested against the controversial CAA, 2019, as it poses serious threat to the socio-cultural existence and demographic landscape of Assam and its indigenous people,” said Mancha’s president Diganta Konwar in a foreword to the petition.

The petitioners said Mr. Gogoi, leader of the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti, and many others had during the democratic anti-CAA protests were detained and sent to judicial custody after being slapped with various charges, including that of sedition.

They asserted that the protests for the cause of the oppressed class and the indigenous people of Assam have never been against the unity and sovereignty of India, directly or indirectly.

The petitioners also cited Mr. Gogoi’s deteriorating health in captivity and said the people of the State were apprehensive that the amended Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act would be misused against him and other detainees as part of political vendetta.

“As head of the nation, we request you to kindly discharge Mr. Gogoi and all detainees of the anti-CAA movement in Assam from all the cases framed against them and release them from custody immediately,” the petitioners said.