Police detain, later release farmers in Sirsa

The police in Haryana’s Sirsa on Wednesday morning detained around 70 people, most of them farmers, who were squatting on a road leading to Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala’s residence, demanding his resignation from the post against the Centre’s agriculture sector laws.

The protesters were released late in the evening. The agitating farmers announced to resume their sit-in close to Mr. Chautala’s residence.

“Finally, after 10 hours, everyone was released unconditionally. Farmers to resume their dharna. A small step for farmer activists, a big leap for farmers’ movement. Congratulations!,” said Swaraj India’s national president Yogendra Yadav, who was also detained.

Sirsa DSP Aryan Chaudhary confirmed that the protesters have been released.

Earlier, Sirsa SP Bhupender Singh said, “We had detained around 70 people who were squatting on a road since Tuesday night, close to Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala’s residence, causing inconvenience to the public. Most farmers had left after yesterday’s protest. We are investigating if any ‘anti-social’ elements are among the group.”

Mr. Yadav said the State government was rattled by the farmers’ agitation and was using force against them. “I have been detained by the Haryana police for joining peaceful dharna at Sirsa. About 100 farmers and leaders were arrested.”