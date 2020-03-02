Panel to probe exam irregularities

An inquiry commission will be set up to investigate the alleged irregularities in Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board examination, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said on Sunday.

In a meeting with a group of people demanding justice and restructuring of the board, Mr. Khandu said the commission will look into whether the standard operating procedure was followed for conducting the examination for the posts of lower divisional clerk and junior secretariat assistant.

“If any lapse is found, the officers, responsible for alleged non-compliance of procedures, will be liable for action,” Mr. Khandu said.

He said the commission will have terms of reference for conducting the inquiry and will be asked to submit its report within a stipulated time frame.

In addition to the ongoing investigation by the Special Investigation Cell team of the State police, the commission will be probing into the alleged scam, an official said.

Five arrested

The SIC has claimed to have cracked the modus operandi of the accused and so far arrested five persons, including APSSB Under Secretary Kapter Ringu and two data entry operators of the board. They were arrested after a suspicious optical mark recognition sheet of a candidate was widely circulated on social media for which the board came under criticism.

Several candidates, who appeared in the examination, had alleged that Senia Bagang, the examinee whose OMR sheet went viral, had submitted a blank answer sheet though he was short-listed for the skill test.

Mr. Khandu said reports are being sought on a daily basis on the findings of the SIC team.

Since the matter is serious, all political parties unanimously had sought stringent punishment against the culprits in a recent all-party meeting, he said.

He said the government’s intention is to clean the system, otherwise there is no point in occupying the chair.