NHRC panel recommends CBI probe into complaints of heinous crimes after Bengal polls

The committee concludes that the State government exhibited apathy towards the victims and that there was “retributive violence” by Trinamool Congress supporters.

The National Human Rights Commission committee formed to probe complaints of post-poll violence in West Bengal has recommended that cases of heinous crimes be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

In its report to the Calcutta High Court on Monday, the panel said it received 1,979 complaints covering over 15,000 victims during its enquiry, which included visiting the State from June 24 to July 10.

“A large number of cases related to murders, rapes, molestation and vandalism received from local sources in West Bengal while the teams were camping there,” the report said.

The Calcutta High Court-ordered panel, which was headed by NHRC member Rajiv Jain, concluded that State government had exhibited apathy towards the victims and that there was “retributive violence” by Trinamool Congress supporters.

“There is need to provide justice to victims and restore their confidence in the criminal justice system, which can be best rendered by a neutral agency. Hence, it is recommended that all heinous cases, including murder, unnatural deaths, rape and grievous hurt, and complaints carrying these allegations, should be transferred to the CBI for investigation,” the report said, adding that the trial of the CBI cases should be conducted outside West Bengal.