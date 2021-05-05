Mamata Banerjee sworn in as West Bengal Chief Minister for third time

Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee said that her first priority would be to contain the COVID-19 surge and also appealed for peace and ending the post-poll violence

Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee was on May 5 sworn in as the Chief Minister of West Bengal. She was administered oath of office by Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. This is the third time in a row that Ms. Banerjee assumed the office of Chief Minister.

The Trinamool Congress won 213 seats in the 294-member Assembly in the recent election. The party’s vote share was also at an all-time high of 47.9 %. The elected TMC legislators had unanimously elected Ms. Banerjee as leader.

“I want to thank all the people of the State, ‘Maa, Maati Manus’ of West Bengal. There were many in the country and across the world whose eyes were on West Bengal,” she said after being sworn in.

Mamata appeals for peace

Ms. Banerjee said that her first priority would be to contain the COVID-19 crisis. She also appealed for peace and ending the post-poll violence.

“I will appeal to all political parties to maintain peace. Take proper care that there is no violence. West Bengal does not like violence, and I do not support violence.” Ms. Banerjee added that for three months the administration was working as per the instructions of the Election Commission and some inefficiency had crept in. “I will make a new set- up,” she said, indicating a bureaucratic reshuffle.

Mr. Dhankhar expressed the hope that the governance in the State “will be according to Constitution and as per rule of law”. Describing the Chief Minister as his younger sister, he said that it was not very often that one was elected Chief Minister for the third time in a row. The Governor also urged the Chief Minister to take steps to contain the post-election violence.

“Post-poll violence is antithetical to democracy,” he said, adding that Chief Minister will take steps to “assure that for those who are hurt (in the violence) relief is reached out in an urgent basis”. Mr. Dhankhar also advised Ms. Banerjee to heed to the principles of “cooperative federalism”.

The Chief Minister left for State Secretariat (Nabanna Building) after the swearing-in ceremony.

The event which was conducted at 10.45 a.m. was brief keeping in mind the restrictions due to the pandemic. Only 50 guests were allowed and no other Minister was sworn in. The guest list comprised key Trinamool Congress leaders, including MP Abhishek Banerjee and poll strategist Prashant Kishore. Former Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee, TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee, senior leaders such as Subrata Mukherjee and Saugata Roy were present.

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh did not participate in the event in protest against the post-election violence on the party supporters.