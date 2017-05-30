Mamata acts against cattle smuggling

While reiterating her opposition to the Centre’s notification restricting the sale of cattle for slaughter in the animal markets, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asked the police on Tuesday to ensure that there was no smuggling of cattle from the State.

She was interacting with officials, public representatives and the police at an administrative meeting at Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas district.

“There will not be any smuggling of cattle. Whatever the local politicians say, even if they are from my party, I am telling you, there is no cattle smuggling,” she said.

The issue mentioned in the Centre’s notification falls within the State’s jurisdiction.

“As long as the State does not pass any law, do not abide by it,” the Chief Minister told the meeting.

Ms. Banerjee asked the police to be prepared to tackle communal flare-up. She accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activists of stoking communal passions, and said action should be taken against such people.

Director-General of Police Surajit Purakayastha, who was present at the meeting, told the Chief Minister that there were certain pockets where attempts were being made to create communal tensions. The police were alert to the danger and were ready to tackle the situation.