Mahua will win the battle, BJP will be defeated in next elections: Mamata Banerjee

December 08, 2023 04:25 pm | Updated 04:25 pm IST

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended support to TMC leader Mahua Moira who was expelled from the Lok Sabha on December 8 over “cash-for-query” allegation.

The Trinamool chairperson expressed surprise that Ms. Moitra was not allowed to defend herself. She also thanked parties in INDIA alliance for backing Ms. Moitra.

“Today I am really sad to see the attitude of BJP party. A 475 page report was submitted and after that they have half an hour time to go through it. I congratulate INDIA alliance that they supported her. Party fully supports Mahua Moitra. They didn’t allow Mahua to defend herself. It is betrayal of Constitutional rights. We have two third majority in Assembly does it mean we will expel someone,” said Ms. Banerjee.

“Mahua is a victim of circumstances and party is fully behind Mahua. I am shocked and it is sad day for Parliament. It is unacceptable and Mahua will win the battle. They will be defeated in next elections,” the TMC supremo added.

Asked whether Ms. Moitra will be given ticket in next Lok Sabha polls.

“No reason why Mahua will not be given ticket in next elections. Party had made her district president,” the Chief Minister added.

Minutes after her expulsion as a Lok Sabha member, Ms. Moitra said she has been found guilty of breaching a code of ethics that does not exist and that there was no evidence of cash or gift given to her.

The Ethics Committee of Lok Sabha had recommended her expulsion in the “cash-for-query” case.

The report was tabled in the House on Friday noon. Later the government moved a motion seeking her expulsion from the House, saying her continuation as an MP has become “untenable”.

(With inputs from PTI)