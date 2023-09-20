Kurmis call off agitation after Calcutta HC describes stir as illegal and unconstitutional 

September 20, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - Kolkata

A day after the Calcutta High Court described the indefinite sit-in protest called in Adivasi Kurmi Samaj on September 20 as ‘illegal and unconstitutional’ and directed West Bengal to take adequate steps to ensure that the public is in no manner put to difficulty or inconvenience, the representatives of samaj on Wednesday called of the agitation.

“Because of the unforeseen situation, we have been forced to call off the agitation (railway blockade). On September 30, we will have a State committee meeting where we will decide the next course of action,” said Ajit Mahato, a leader of Adivasi Kurmi Samaj in West Bengal.

“Thus, we are of the prima facie view that the Samaj and its members cannot hold innocent citizens to ransom by seeking to hold an indefinite protest by blocking the railways and the roadways,” a division bench of Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam and Hiranmay Bhattacharyya said.

According to the Court, “The said Samaj or its members do not have any vested right in blocking the roadways and railways causing inconvenience to several citizens not only confined to the four districts of West Bengal but also the three neighbouring States”.

The Kurmis, who have been demanding ST (Scheduled Tribe) status, had called for an indefinite strike in West Bengal’s jangalmahal region, the forested areas of southwestern parts of the State, starting September 20. In April this year, the blockade called by Adivasi Kurmi Samaj paralyzed the railway and road services in West Bengal for several days.

The Court directed the State Government to take all adequate steps and, “if in their opinion, additional deployment of force is required, they can also requisition the Central Government for the deployment of Central forces to work in tandem with the State forces to ensure that the public of the four districts as well as the neighbouring States”.

The Bench pointed out that it was a matter of great concern that the South-Eastern Railway had to cancel 39 trains. “Imagine the plight of people, who had booked their journey in those trains. Some of whom may have to travel for medical emergencies or other emergencies relating to employment, education, etc.,” the Court had said in the order.