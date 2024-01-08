GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kolkata’s transgender community says their is livelihood threatened by an influx of trans persons from Bangladesh

‘Over the years, a large number of hijras has moved from Bangladesh to Kolkata and other places in West Bengal. They are forcibly trying to replace the local hijra community,’ association leader says

January 08, 2024 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - Kolkata

Bishwanath Ghosh
Bishwanath Ghosh

The transgender community in Kolkata has alleged that there is an influx of the members of the same community from Bangladesh, who were subjecting them to violence and were out to displace them from their own territories.

“Over the years, a large number of hijras has moved from Bangladesh to Kolkata and other places in West Bengal. They are forcibly trying to replace the local hijra community. Soon, you will see violence between groups of hijras throughout West Bengal as they are trying to capture the territories of our hijras,” Ranjita Sinha, director of the Association of Transgender/Hijra and the face of the transgender community in Kolkata, said.

“Recently there was an attack on our hijras in the neighbourhood of Baruipur. Their leader, Kajol, who is over 70 years old, was also not spared. If those from Bangladesh grab all our neighbourhoods, what will happen to the livelihood of our people — what will they eat?” Ms. Sinha, who has been on Central as well as State bodies related to the community, said.

A group led by her is to visit the police station in Baruipur on Tuesday to file a complaint and, if no action is taken, sit on a dharna. “We hijras in Baruipur are a harassed lot. We have been here for hundreds of years but now, the hijras from Bangladesh are doing julum on (oppressing) us. They are not allowing us to work and trying to drive us out. Where will we go?” Kajol, the senior-most member of the community in Baruipur, who came with her complaint to Ms. Sinha, said.

“We don’t belong to any political party or any religion, then why should we become victims of politics or religion? The State government must immediately stop the influx of hijras from Bangladesh and protect us,” Ms. Sinha, who has fought several battles, including personal battles, related to gender, said.

