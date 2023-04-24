Need to give message that we are all together: Mamata after meeting Nitish

April 24, 2023 03:17 pm | Updated 03:36 pm IST

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal ( United) leader Nitish Kumar on April 24 and said that the political parties in the Opposition need to give a message of unity.

“We need to give a message that we are all together,” Ms. Banerjee said addressing a press conference along with Nitish Kumar at the West Bengal State Secretariat . The Trinamool Congress chairperson said that she wants the “BJP that has turned into a hero to become a zero”. “There is no question of ego or anything. We have to work collectively with everyone,” she added.

Mr. Kumar along with Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejaswi Yadav had called on the Trinamool Congress chairperson today. The Bihar Chief Minister said that meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister was “very positive”.

Also read | Mamata Banerjee urges all parties to fight BJP unitedly in 2024 Lok Sabha polls

“Before the next Parliament elections the opposition parties need to sit together and strategize,” Mr. Kumar said. He added that those ruling the country were not concerned about its development and all they want was their own publicity.

Ms. Banerjee said that like Jayaprakash Narayan had given a call to remove the Government at the Centre from Bihar all the Opposition parties can meet in Bihar and hold discussion. Asked whether the Opposition parties have agreed on fielding one candidate against BJP as ‘1:1’ formula Ms. Banerjee said since the vision and mission is clear everything will be sorted out.

Mr. Kumar is likely to meet Samajwadi Party leader and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav later in the day. In an attempt to bring Opposition parties together Ms. Banerjee had recently met Akhilesh Yadav, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Janata Dal ( Secular) leader H. D. Kumaraswamy.