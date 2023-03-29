Mamata Banerjee urges all parties to fight BJP unitedly in 2024 Lok Sabha polls

March 29, 2023 03:02 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - Kolkata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on March 29 urged all political parties in the country to unitedly fight the BJP in next year’s Lok Sabha election.

Stating that the 2024 Parliamentary polls will be a fight between the citizens of the country and the BJP, Ms. Banerjee said people from all religions — Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian, Parsi — must unite to defeat the saffron party to save Indian democracy.

The Trinamool Congress supremo, who started a two-day sit-in here to protest the Union Government’s alleged discriminatory attitude towards the State, called the BJP party ‘ Dushasana’ which has “devastated the country by selling the LIC and SBI”.

“Every political party in India must unite to oust this BJP government. Remove ‘Dushasana’ BJP and save the common man of the country and Indian democracy,” she said.

Two-day dharna

Ms. Banerjee, accompanied by senior party leaders Firhad Hakim, Aroop Biswas, Subrata Bakshi and Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, reached the venue in front of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar's statue on Red Road around noon and started her protest against the Centre's alleged stoppage of funds to the State for MGNREGA and other schemes of the Housing and Road Departments. The sit-in demonstration will continue till Thursday evening.

"The Centre has stopped releasing funds for MGNREGA and Indira Awas Yojana (Grameen). Besides, it has also stopped scholarships for OBC students," she said on Tuesday, while launching a project to construct 12,000 km of rural roads.

She alleged that the Centre has not released more than ₹7,000 crore pending under MGNREGA despite West Bengal topping the list of States in completing the work under the initiative. Earlier, she had alleged that West Bengal had not received its due from the Centre and even in this year's Budget, there was nothing for the eastern State.

"Hence, in protest against the Centre's discrimination against West Bengal, I, as the Chief Minister, will stage a sit-in demonstration in front of the statue of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar in Kolkata from March 29 and continue it till the evening of March 30," she had said.